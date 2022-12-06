Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

WATCH: In Israel, Christians see the Bible become “full color,” says Rev Rebecca J. Brimmer

Video Manager

Video Manager

Christians should come to Israel to see the Bible come alive before their eyes, Rev Rebecca J. Brimmer, Chief Executive Officer at Bridges for Peace says.

“Christians do read their Bibles a lot, but it’s in black letters on white pages,” Brimmer says during the latest episode of “Ask the Source” hosted by Josh Reinstein. “When they come to Israel, it becomes full color. Suddenly, those names and those places that meant for little or nothing have meaning, and they connect in ways with their faith in their Bible that this simply can’t in their countries where they’re from.”

Related Videos

WATCH: 45 police commissioners from all over the world visit Israel

Video Manager

Video Manager

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2022

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .