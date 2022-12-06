WATCH: In Israel, Christians see the Bible become “full color,” says Rev Rebecca J. Brimmer

Christians should come to Israel to see the Bible come alive before their eyes, Rev Rebecca J. Brimmer, Chief Executive Officer at Bridges for Peace says.

“Christians do read their Bibles a lot, but it’s in black letters on white pages,” Brimmer says during the latest episode of “Ask the Source” hosted by Josh Reinstein. “When they come to Israel, it becomes full color. Suddenly, those names and those places that meant for little or nothing have meaning, and they connect in ways with their faith in their Bible that this simply can’t in their countries where they’re from.”