WATCH: ‘If we stand against antisemitism, we must stand with Israel.’

In this week’s “Ask The Source”, host Josh Reinstein speaks with Heinz Reuss, International Director of March of Life, an international movement which organizes marches for Israel against antisemitism and remembering the Holocaust in around 100 cities worldwide. Reuss also discusses the March of Nations, which will take place in Israel in May to celebrate the state’s 75th birthday.

“I think the issue today about antisemitism is anti-Israelism. People standing against Israel who say they like Jews but are against Israel, but actually this is the modern kind of antisemitism,” Reuss said.

“If we stand up publicly against antisemitism I think the only effective way we can do it is also to stand with Israel, and that’s what we do with March of Life.”

