WATCH: If we believe in Jesus, we must repent for Christian antisemitism, says Bishop Robert Stearns

Christian Evangelicals are sometimes unaware of the history of Christian antisemitism, but is it is important for them to act in repentance for it, Bishop Robert Stearns from Eagles Wings Ministries tells Josh Reinstein during this week’s episode of “Ask the source.”

“Evangelical Christians are sometimes very unaware of the painful past of Christian antisemitism,” Bishop Stearns says. “We don’t really connect to the Crusades, the Inquisition or even more modern antisemitism, because it’s not been a part of the evangelical background.”

“Nevertheless, if we are believers in Jesus, we have a responsibility to act in repentance for the antisemitism that has happened under the Christian banner,” he emphasizes.

