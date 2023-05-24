Subscribe
Study The Bible
WATCH: Hundreds of hasidim pray and sing at Western Wall ahead of Shavuot

Hundreds of members of the hasidic branch Vizhnitz joined their Rebbe on Tuesday evening at the Western Wall for prayer and singing in preparation for the upcoming festival of Shavuot.

