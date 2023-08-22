Subscribe
WATCH: Horrific terror attack in Palestinian town leaves Israeli father & son dead

There has been another execution-style terror attack in the Palestinian town of Huwarrah. This time it was against two Israelis that frequent the town with their business and have many acquaintances and friends there. What is the best way to deal with this terror-infested Palestinian town?

There is also some good news today. What happens when someone gives money to fund something illegal and then gets caught by the authorities? Do they get their money back? Let’s just say that the EU doesn’t seem to know how justice works.

