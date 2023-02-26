WATCH: Honor terror victims who were killed for existing in Israel

Israel-based Christian group The Israel Guys recalls how many Jews continue to be murdered for choosing to live in the land God promised them. They also call on fellow Christians not to remain silent.
Israel-based Christian group The Israel Guys recalls how many Jews continue to be murdered for choosing to live in the land God promised them. They also call on fellow Christians not to remain silent.
Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.
Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .