WATCH: Hoard of silver coins offers first evidence in the Judean Desert for the Maccabean Revolt against the Greeks

Some 2,200 years ago, someone, likely some Jews fleeing from the war waged against them by the Seleucid Empire, found shelter in the Judean Desert. The fugitives were carrying a small treasure that they hid in a cave: a cylindrical wooden box full of silver coins. The artifact was unearthed untouched after millennia by Israeli Antiquities Authority (IAA) archaeologists last spring. According to the IAA experts, it offers unprecedented historical proof of some of the events connected to the Jewish festival of Hanukkah.