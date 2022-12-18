Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

WATCH: Hoard of silver coins offers first evidence in the Judean Desert for the Maccabean Revolt against the Greeks

Video Manager

Video Manager

Some 2,200 years ago, someone, likely some Jews fleeing from the war waged against them by the Seleucid Empire, found shelter in the Judean Desert. The fugitives were carrying a small treasure that they hid in a cave: a cylindrical wooden box full of silver coins. The artifact was unearthed untouched after millennia by Israeli Antiquities Authority (IAA) archaeologists last spring. According to the IAA experts, it offers unprecedented historical proof of some of the events connected to the Jewish festival of Hanukkah.

Related Videos

WATCH: Who is responsible for the death of a 16-year-old Palestinian girl in Jenin?

Video Manager

Video Manager

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2022

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .