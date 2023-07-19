WATCH: Has this US politician gone too far with shocking statement?

A US Congresswoman made a bold, public statement this week declaring that Israel is a racist state, that the Palestinian people deserve autonomy and self-determination, and calling on the public to make sure that the dream of the two-state solution does not die, even though its reality feels impossible AND support for the two-state solution has massively dwindled amongst Israelis AND Palestinian Arabs!

Ironically, the Palestinian Authority, the governing body for the Arabs who live in Judea and Samaria, didn’t make a very good case for the world to support their self-determination this week.