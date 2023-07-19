Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

WATCH: Has this US politician gone too far with shocking statement?

Video Manager

Video Manager

A US Congresswoman made a bold, public statement this week declaring that Israel is a racist state, that the Palestinian people deserve autonomy and self-determination, and calling on the public to make sure that the dream of the two-state solution does not die, even though its reality feels impossible AND support for the two-state solution has massively dwindled amongst Israelis AND Palestinian Arabs!

Ironically, the Palestinian Authority, the governing body for the Arabs who live in Judea and Samaria, didn’t make a very good case for the world to support their self-determination this week.

Related Videos

WATCH: Despite crazy remarks from Joe Biden, Israel’s President invited to White House

Video Manager

Video Manager

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .