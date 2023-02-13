WATCH: God’s covenant is still with Israel

In the latest episode of “Ask The Source,” Josh Reinstein and Dr. Ruth Pauline Plummer, the First Lady of Israel for the Church of God in Christ and CEO and founder of Covenant Daughters International – a mentorship program for women – discuss the importance of helping Black Americans understand Israel and creating bridges between the two communities.

“As long as we can remember Black Americans in America have been allies with the Jewish people,” says Dr. Plummer.

Pauline and her husband, COGIC Bishop of Israel Glenn Plummer, have been in Israel for two years.

“We felt it was very important for us to be here after he was appointed by our church as the representative and bishop for Israel because a lot of times the narratives of Israel are so misconstrued,” she says. “Sometimes it’s hard for people to understand what they haven’t been exposed to.”

Dr. Plummer recalls how right before he was assassinated, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was planning on bringing 5,000 people on a pilgrimage to Israel. Inspired by his vision, the Plummers have been working on bringing Black Americans to Israel as well.

“The story of Israel must be told and not from an antiquated place, but a contemporary place because Israel is still in existence,” she says. “Modern Israel is moving forward and God’s covenant is still with Israel.”