WATCH: Gila Gamliel – ‘We offer prayers for friendship between Iran, Israel’

In this week’s “Ask the Source,” host Josh Reinstein speaks with Israel’s Minister of Intelligence Gila Gamliel about relations between Israel and Iran.

As minister of intelligence, Gamliel works in cyber technology and artificial intelligence. “Israel is a powerhouse in the cyber area, and my role is to ensure that Israel will continue to grow and develop cybertechnology in a productive manner,” Gamliel said.

Gamliel spoke about the Iranian Crown Prince’s recent visit to Israel. “This event held historic significance in fostering bridges between our two nations. The presence of the crown prince was a huge contrast compared to the current regime in Iran. Together [at the Western Wall] we offered prays for a new friendship between Iran and Israel.”

Gamliel explained the Crown Prince came to Israel with the mission to promote democracy, human rights, and the restoration of the historical relations between Iran and Israel.

