WATCH: First night of Hanukkah at the Western Wall in Jerusalem

The Rabbi of the Western Wall and holy sites Shmuel Rabinowitz lit up the first candle of Hanukkah before the Western Wall on Sunday together with the mayor of Jerusalem Moshe Lion, MK May Golan, and the Director of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation Mordechai (Suli) Eliav.

“Whoever makes their way to the modest plaza at the foot of the ancient stones and joins the tens of thousands who come to the Western Wall every day, sees that the Western Wall continues to be a place of connection and unity,” Rabinowitz said.  “This year again, we will light the menorah at the Western Wall Plaza every night of Hanukkah. Rabbis and leaders, the public, people from Israel and from the Diaspora will stand together and be blessed by the light of the candles, the light of the Western Wall, the light of unity and humility, the light of belonging and solidarity which will continue to illuminate humanity for all of eternity.”

