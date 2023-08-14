Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

WATCH – Eliana Mandell: ‘We help terror survivors to smile again’

Editor

Editor

In this week’s “Ask the Source,” host Josh Reinstein speaks with Eliana Mandell Braner, director of the Koby Mandell Foundation, a foundation that provides support for bereaved families who have lost a close relative to terrorism.

“The moment my father heard that Koby was murdered, he knew he wanted to do something in Koby’s name,” Mandell Braner told Reinstein. “He understood that what he wanted to do was help families who have experienced terror and bereavement to cope with life.”

“We have camps for bereaved siblings or orphans. We have retreats and courses. The kids come out of it talking about their bereavement. They feel they are not alone anymore.”

Related Videos

WATCH: The De-Facto Palestinian State Forming in the West Bank (Teaser)

Video Manager

Video Manager

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .