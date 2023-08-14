WATCH – Eliana Mandell: ‘We help terror survivors to smile again’

In this week’s “Ask the Source,” host Josh Reinstein speaks with Eliana Mandell Braner, director of the Koby Mandell Foundation, a foundation that provides support for bereaved families who have lost a close relative to terrorism.

“The moment my father heard that Koby was murdered, he knew he wanted to do something in Koby’s name,” Mandell Braner told Reinstein. “He understood that what he wanted to do was help families who have experienced terror and bereavement to cope with life.”

“We have camps for bereaved siblings or orphans. We have retreats and courses. The kids come out of it talking about their bereavement. They feel they are not alone anymore.”