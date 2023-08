In this week’s “Ask the Source,” host Josh Reinstein speaks with Elad Shamir, CEO and Founder of the Kinneret Innovation Center.



“It is a hub for new ideas to solve global problems,” Shamir told host Reinstein about his organization. “The world is drying up as we speak – a lack of resources, lack of soil, lack of water. So we try to push hi-tech and science to focus their minds and talents to find solutions globally.”