WATCH: Did Hamas actually prevent a rocket launch toward Israel?

In a series of recent terror attacks, a Palestinian Arab terrorist rammed his car into pedestrians in Tel Aviv and then began stabbing people on the sidewalk.



The attacker was neutralized by a civilian on site, and five injured people were evacuated to the hospital. The day before, a 16-year-old Palestinian stabbed a Haredi Jewish man in Bnei Brak, before being arrested. Thousands of protesters attempted to block access to the Tel Aviv airport, but the police intervened and made dozens of arrests, shutting down the protest.



On a surprising note, Hamas reportedly stopped a rocket from being fired at Israel, after sending forces to prevent disturbances along the border.