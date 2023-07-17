Subscribe
WATCH: Dan Diker – ‘Israel, Arabs and Africa have one common adversary – Iran’

In this week’s “Ask the Source,” host Josh Reinstein speaks with Dan Diker, President of the Jerusalem Center For Public Affairs, an Israeli research institute specializing in public diplomacy and foreign policy. Diker talks about his organization and his work in the Middle East, including combatting the Iranian threat.

Diker also talks about bringing Arab and African leaders together to Israel.

“Unprecedented moment. It was a watershed moment. We brought for the first time in Israel’s history 30 Arab and African leaders to Jerusalem, including some who don’t have diplomatic relations with Israel,” Diker told Reinstein.

“There is a new relationship between Israel, the Arab world, and Africa. There is one common adversary. That is called the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

