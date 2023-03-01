WATCH: Connecticut native Elan Ganeles buried in Israel

27-year-old Elan Ganeles was shot dead by a Palestinian terrorist while driving near the town of Jericho in the Jordan Valley.
27-year-old Elan Ganeles was shot dead by a Palestinian terrorist while driving near the town of Jericho in the Jordan Valley.
Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.
Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .