Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

WATCH: Connecticut native Elan Ganeles buried in Israel

Video Manager

Video Manager

27-year-old Elan Ganeles was shot dead by a Palestinian terrorist while driving near the town of Jericho in the Jordan Valley.

Related Videos

WATCH: US lawmakers pray at the Western Wall in Jerusalem

Video Manager

Video Manager

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .