WATCH – Christine Darg: ‘God is not finished with Israel’

In this week’s “Ask The Source”, host Josh Reinstein speaks with Christine Darg, co-founder of the Jerusalem Channel, and they discuss the current status of Christianity worldwide in the modern age and the future of Israel.

“This is the place to be involved,” Darg told Reinstein. “Every believer should make praying for Jerusalem, praying for Israel, a top priority.”

“Many churches preach that God is finished with Israel,” she said. “God is not finished with Israel. Israel’s best days are ahead and Bible prophecy is being fulfilled.”