WATCH: Christians need to support Jews returning to Israel as Isaiah prophesized

One of the important issues that Christians should pray for is for Jews to return to Israel, Rev. Tom Hess, the president and founder of All Nations Convocation Jerusalem, tells Josh Reinstein in the latest episode of “Ask The Source.

“Prophet Isaiah said ‘I will back into the Gentiles and they will carry them back on their shoulders and on their arms,'” he highlights. “People latch on to a scripture like that and feel their destiny is connected with this because prophet Isaiah said so, so they step in and help the Jewish people come back to Israel.”

