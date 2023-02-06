WATCH: Christianity’s Jewish roots

Jews and Christians have much more in common than what divides them, Rabbi Tuly Weisz tells Josh Reinstein in the latest episode of “Ask The Source.”

The two discuss how Christians are increasingly interested in understanding the Jewish roots of their faith and the importance of building bridges between the two communities.

“So much of the New Testament is based on the Tanakh, the Hebrew Bible, and so we’re trying to give them a more comprehensive perspective,” Weisz says. “A lot of Christians who appreciate Israel and are interested in exploring the Jewish roots of their faith in order to be better Christians are looking to learn Hebrew and to connect with Israel and the Jewish people.”