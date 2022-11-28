WATCH: Christian Zionists play indispensable role in standing up for Israel, says human rights lawyer Arsen Ostrovsky

The support of the Christian Zionist community is crucial for Israel and the Jewish people, human rights lawyer Arsen Ostrovsky tells Josh Reinstein during this week’s episode of “Ask the source.”

“The Christian Zionist community is one of our biggest and strongest allies, and they play really an indispensable role in standing up for Israel, for the Jewish people, and for the rights of the Jewish people in Israel,” he says.

Ostrovsky is the CEO of the International Legal Forum, a network of 4,000 lawyers and activists from all over the world devoted to fighting antisemitism, demonization of Israel, and legitimization of terrorism.