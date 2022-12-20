Subscribe
WATCH: Christian support of Israel is crucial, Caroline Glick says

In the latest episode of “Ask the Source,” Josh Reinstein hosts political commentator and journalist Caroline Glick. The two discuss what is happening in Iran and how the people on the street are not just fighting for limited reforms, but rather to bring down the regime.

“When you when you watch exactly what the Iranians on the ground are doing, what they’re saying, how they’re responding to the massive aggression that the regime is using against them, you understand that this protest isn’t about hijab laws,” she says. “It’s about changing Iran. It’s about overthrowing the Islamist regime.”

Glick also expresses gratitude for the Christian Evangelicals’ support toward Israel.

“Let us all continue to pray for the peace of Jerusalem,” she says.

