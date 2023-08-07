Subscribe
Study The Bible
WATCH – Chaim Silberstein: ‘Jerusalem flourishing is fulfillment of prophecy’

In this week’s “Ask the Source,” host Josh Reinstein speaks with Chaim Silberstein, founder and president of Keep Jerusalem, a Jerusalem-based organization that deals in public diplomacy for the city of Jerusalem, advocating for a united, secure, and flourishing city.

“Against all the attacks and false narratives that one hears in the international community, that the Jews have no rights to Jerusalem, that we are occupying Palestinian lands, this is something that we combat,” Silberstein stated.

Silberstein also talks about the Biden administration’s view on Jerusalem, illegal construction, and the future of Israel’s eternal capital.

