WATCH: Bobby Brown – ‘We are very responsive to tradition, the Bible and God’

In this week’s “Ask The Source”, host Josh Reinstein speaks with Bobby Brown, Senior Vice-President at Ariel University, where they discuss the current affairs of Ariel University and what the future holds for Israel’s newest university.

“Because we are not 50 or 100 years old we can be flexible and do things other universities cant,” Brown told Reinstein. “We are very responsive to tradition and the Bible and to God. That makes us in a special category and I believe Bible-believing Christians can find common ground with us.”