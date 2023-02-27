Subscribe
WATCH: “Biblical ingathering of exiles happening before our eyes”

The biblical ingathering of exiles is happening before our eyes, Rabbi Dov Lipman tells Josh Reinstein in the latest episode of “Ask The Source.” Lipman is the founder of the NGO Yad L’Olim, a non-profit organization that advocates on behalf of new immigrants to Israel, their families, and global Jewry.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, tens of thousands of Jews have immigrated to Israel from both countries. According to Rabbi Lipman, the support of the Christian community has been central to providing the help they need.

“We are doing God’s work of clothing the unclothed and providing for people who don’t have, enabling them to fulfill their mission and their destiny of settling in the land of Israel,” he says. “This is an area where Jews and Christians and people of faith see things exactly the same.”

