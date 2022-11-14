Site logo
WATCH: Believers of all faiths are coming together to learn Torah with The Land of Israel Fellowship

Rabbi Jeremy Gimpel explains how thousands of people from dozens of countries are joining the online community of The Land of Israel Fellowship to learn Torah together.

 “This is a global online community, of Jews of Christians. There are a few Buddhists, a couple of Muslims, people that are seeking after God, people that are looking for a deeper connection to Israel and are trying to understand the scriptures, from a biblical Hebrew perspective from the land of Israel,” he says.

According to Gimpel, this is “the vision of what the Jewish people are supposed to do when we return back to the land of Israel.”

