WATCH: AY Katsof – ‘Benjamin region is the heart of Israel’

In this week’s “Ask the Source,” host Josh Reinstein speaks with AY Katsof, Director of Development for the Benjamin region of Israel.

“The Binyamina region is actually the biggest in Israel,” Katsof told host Reinstein .”It goes all the way from the Dead Sea to the airport and from Jerusalem to Samaria. It’s the heart of Israel.”

“Aish Kodesh is a hilltop next to ancient biblical Shilo. We are building a big winery and cabins overlooking the vineyards. so you will be able to stay at the cabins, look at the vineyards and read the verse of Jeremiah 31: ‘And thou shalt plant vineyards in the mountains of Samaria,’ and not just read the prophecy but live the prophecy and drink its wine. It’s liquid prophecy.”