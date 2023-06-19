WATCH: Asher Fredman – ‘If Saudi Arabia join Abraham Accords, benefits are tremendous’

In this week’s “Ask The Source”, host Josh Reinstein speaks with Asher Fredman, the Israel Director of the Abraham Accords Peace Insitute, an American institution that aims to make sure the Abraham Accords between Israel and Arab states reach their full potential.

Fredman said, “Some of the big successes include trade, cooperation on cyber-security and renewable energy and desalination but what is even more exciting in my view are the multilateral projects, bringing together the peace partners to do together what none of them could do on their own”

Fredman also speaks about the future of the Abraham Accords and whether other countries could soon join.