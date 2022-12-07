WATCH: As antisemitism is on the rise, what should Christians do?

As antisemitism is on the rise in the US and elsewhere, what is the responsibility of those who profess to be Christian? According to Luke Hilton, from the Israel-based Christian nonprofit The Israel Guys, “the decision is up to us.”

“Do we join our forefathers whether from the Catholic Church or from Protestantism who blamed, spewed, hatred, condemned, tortured and ultimately killed the Jewish people, or do we go against the rising tide of antisemitism?” he asks, suggesting taking “an unpopular stance and align ourselves with the Bible, the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob and the promise that God made to a nation and the people.”