“Our mission is to restore Judea to being a global destination for spirituality and transcendence,” Ari Abramowitz, cofounder of the Arugot farm, tells Josh Reinstein in the latest episode of his show “Ask the Source.”

“We’re trying to bring all of the nations of the world, Jews and non-Jews, to experience a transcendent spiritual reality in the place where the prophets taught the world how to pray,” he adds.