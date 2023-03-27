WATCH: “75 years since the establishment of Israel, we need unity more than ever”

In these turbulent times, it is important for people with different backgrounds to learn how to work together, MK Moshe Tur-Paz tells Josh Reinstein in the latest episode of “Ask the Source.”
In these turbulent times, it is important for people with different backgrounds to learn how to work together, MK Moshe Tur-Paz tells Josh Reinstein in the latest episode of “Ask the Source.”
Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.
Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .