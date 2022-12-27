Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

WATCH: 2022 has been the biggest year for Aliyah in 23 years

Video Manager

Video Manager

The new video by the Israel-based Christian NGO The Israel Guys discusses the latest news from the land, including the record number of new immigrants in 2022, the incoming government and a wave of shooting attacks in Samaria.

Related Videos

WATCH: Jews, Christians must stand together for Israel

Video Manager

Video Manager

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2022

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .