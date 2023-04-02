WATCH: 121 orphans celebrate Bar-Mitzvah at the Western Wall

Some 121 orphans from all over Israel celebrated a special bar mitzvah at the Western Wall in an event organized in cooperation with Chabad. Each child was given a set of tefillin, went up to the Torah, and enjoyed a unique and moving ceremony.
