Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

War Update with Yishai Fleisher

Video Manager

Video Manager

One month after Hamas’ horrific attack on Israel, Yishai updates us on how Israel is coping with its war on evil.

Related Videos

Hamas Leader Claims NO Civilians Were Killed On October 7th

Video Manager

Video Manager

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .