Victor Davis Hanson: Hamas & Hezbollah believe US will not help Israel | The Caroline Glick Show

On this week’s episode of “The Caroline Glick Show,” she talks with American classicist, military historian and political commentator Victor Davis Hanson about the state of American politics and culture, and how it will affect the Middle East and Israel. Will the progressive takeover of American educational, political and military institutions continue to erode U.S. support for Israel? Should Israel supporters just wait in the hopes that a pro-Israel president like Donald Trump will win the presidency? How should Israel react to American foreign policy? All this and more in this far-reaching interview with one of today’s foremost historians and analysts.