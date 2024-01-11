Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

US Military Stops Yemen Missile Attack. . .Tensions Are Escalating

Video Manager

Video Manager

Yemen’s Houthi rebel group fired a barrage of 21 missiles and drones towards the Red Sea, putting dozens of international merchant vessels in danger. Thankfully, the US and Britain reacted quickly, shooting down all of the missiles. I don’t think the Houthis realize that they are messing with fire.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is wrapping up a Middle East tour to “reduce regional tensions” and Egyptian smugglers are taking advantage of the situation in Gaza to charge exorbitant prices to permit Palestinians to escape from Gaza.

All this and more on today’s show!

Related Videos

The Biden administration is breaking the law

Video Manager

Video Manager

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2024 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .