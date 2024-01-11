US Military Stops Yemen Missile Attack. . .Tensions Are Escalating

Yemen’s Houthi rebel group fired a barrage of 21 missiles and drones towards the Red Sea, putting dozens of international merchant vessels in danger. Thankfully, the US and Britain reacted quickly, shooting down all of the missiles. I don’t think the Houthis realize that they are messing with fire.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is wrapping up a Middle East tour to “reduce regional tensions” and Egyptian smugglers are taking advantage of the situation in Gaza to charge exorbitant prices to permit Palestinians to escape from Gaza.

All this and more on today’s show!