ISRAEL IS AT WAR

UPDATE: Hamas Conducts A SURPRISE TERROR Attack Against IDF Forces | TBN Israel

TBN Israel’s Yair Pinto reports from the frontlines of the Israel-Gaza War while on active duty with the IDF.

In the last 24 hours, IDF forces mobilized thousands of Hamas terrorists into Israeli prisons.

Meanwhile, in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, Hamas conducted a surprise terror attack against IDF forces along the shore of Gaza. The IDF was able to defend its position and push back against Hamas’ attack.

Additionally, according to the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, the IDF worked with the Israeli Air Force to target more than 250 Hamas terror locations. Don’t miss the latest developments here on TBN Israel. Please join us in praying for the peace of Israel and Jerusalem.

