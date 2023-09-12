Subscribe
WATCH: Undercover Police Officers Arrest Palestinian Rock Throwers

The Holidays are fast approaching here in Israel and because of this, Israel is tightening their security across all sectors. Terrorists in Northern Samaria launched a rocket aimed at Jewish towns in the Gilboa mountains. The IDF was ordered to destroy the home of the terrorists who killed four Israelis at a gas station in Eli. Israeli demonstrators outside of the Justice Minister’s home clashed with Israeli Police when they refused to obey the officers’ orders. Stick around for the end because I have an epic video of undercover police officers pretending to be orthodox Jews so they could catch stone-throwers in the act.

