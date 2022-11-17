WATCH: Traveling to the US to bring the religious Jewish exiles home

Jewish activist Josh Wander is determined to bring the Jews from the US home to Israel in time for the Final Redemption. Toward this end, he is going on a short tour, focusing on the demographic he sees as the Jewish community most firmly entrenched in the exile: Orthodox Jews.

He plans on holding a one-man protest at a gathering of 7,000 emissaries of the Chabad Hassidic movement. At the conference, flags of every nation are flown to show the success of Chabad’s work. Only one nation is not lauded as a destination for Chabad emissaries: Israel.