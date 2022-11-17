Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

WATCH: Traveling to the US to bring the religious Jewish exiles home

Video Manager

Video Manager

Jewish activist Josh Wander is determined to bring the Jews from the US home to Israel in time for the Final Redemption. Toward this end, he is going on a short tour, focusing on the demographic he sees as the Jewish community most firmly entrenched in the exile: Orthodox Jews.

He plans on holding a one-man protest at a gathering of 7,000 emissaries of the Chabad Hassidic movement. At the conference, flags of every nation are flown to show the success of Chabad’s work. Only one nation is not lauded as a destination for Chabad emissaries: Israel.

Related Videos

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2022

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .