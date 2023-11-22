This is Why Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens are Wrong About Israel & Hamas

There’s a popular new trend. It is for conservative commentators to go to great pains to maintain “moral equivalence” regarding the current war between Israel and Hamas. If they’re not talking about moral equivalence, then they’re touting the fact that America should not be involved in any foreign wars, including intervening in the Middle East, or getting involved in stopping Iran from obtaining nuclear capability.

On a surface level, these issues may seem morally and sensibly correct. As you know however, I am an unapologetic Christian Zionists who stands unconditionally with Israel, especially now. I’m also an American citizen who ironically, has no problem with the “America first” stance.

That being said, I have two specific reasons why it is absolutely vital for America and Christians all over the world to stand unconditionally with Israel. The second reason, however, may surprise you.