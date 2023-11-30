Subscribe
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

This is NOT A Hostage “Exchange” Situation

As images of the released hostages began surfacing on social media, a different set of images have also begun making their rounds. As a backdrop, Israel agreed to release 3 terrorists from Israeli prisons for every one Jewish hostage Hamas agreed to release from Gaza.

As women, teenagers and children are released from their horrific 50-day prison experience in Gaza, Israel-haters have had the audacity to attempt to create a kind of moral equivalence between these innocent civilians and the Palestinian terrorists who are being released from Israeli prisons.

As we dive into this topic, let’s get a couple of things straight: • The so-called “Palestinian children” who are being released are by no means innocent. Many of them are actually 16-18 years old (or older), and most are in prison for attempted murder. • The majority of hostages released from Gaza are women and small children, and 100% of them were taken captive simply because they are Jewish. • The Jewish captives in Gaza do not “like” their captors, and were by no means treated well.

All this and more on today’s show!

This US Aid Will DEFINITELY End Up in the Hands of Terrorists

