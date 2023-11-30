This is NOT A Hostage “Exchange” Situation

As images of the released hostages began surfacing on social media, a different set of images have also begun making their rounds. As a backdrop, Israel agreed to release 3 terrorists from Israeli prisons for every one Jewish hostage Hamas agreed to release from Gaza.

As women, teenagers and children are released from their horrific 50-day prison experience in Gaza, Israel-haters have had the audacity to attempt to create a kind of moral equivalence between these innocent civilians and the Palestinian terrorists who are being released from Israeli prisons.

As we dive into this topic, let’s get a couple of things straight: • The so-called “Palestinian children” who are being released are by no means innocent. Many of them are actually 16-18 years old (or older), and most are in prison for attempted murder. • The majority of hostages released from Gaza are women and small children, and 100% of them were taken captive simply because they are Jewish. • The Jewish captives in Gaza do not “like” their captors, and were by no means treated well.

All this and more on today’s show!