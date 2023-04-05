These Red Heifers May Be Used in the Third Temple

What if we told you right now several red heifers in Israel may be used as part of the process in the rebuilding of the Third Temple? You’ll be even more surprised to find out that these cows will soon be housed in Shiloh in Samaria, and you may even be able to visit them. While Joshua and Luke were in Houston, TX, they had a chance to sit down with Moriel (Mo) Barelli, an Orthodox Jew from Shiloh who is part of the Red Heifer Project. You don’t want to miss this special interview about the incredible story of five red heifers who were brought all the way from Texas to the land of Israel to be part of prophecy coming to pass in our times.