Just in the past week, the United States has airlifted half a million pounds of UN aid to Gaza to be distributed by UNRWA. Everyone knows that Hamas controls everything going into Gaza, and that UNRWA is a corrupt organization with ties to Hamas, so why did the United States think that this was a good idea? And a bunch of clowns, otherwise known as foreign ministers, made a statement yesterday calling for a ceasefire and a two-state solution.