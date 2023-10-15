Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

IDF Tells Gaza Residents to Flee As They Prepare for Invasion

The IDF has warned more than one million residents of Northern Gaza to flee to the southern part of the strip. There are reports that Israel has given the Gaza Strip a deadline for residents to evacuate, potentially in preparation for a ground invasion by Israel’s military. Palestinian Arab residents of Judea and Samaria begin marching with Hamas flags in response to calls for a worldwide day of rage and Jihad. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant vows to eradicate Hamas, and the IDF bulldozes a pizza shop which featured an ad mocking an Israeli Holocaust survivor who was taken captive to Gaza.

I365 News Reporter speaks with Hungarian media about support for Israel

