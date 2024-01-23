Subscribe
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

The Quad: Israel on Trial! The Hypocrisy of the “Palestinian Genocide” Claim

This week, “The Quad” discusses the genocide case against Israel brought before the International Court of Justice. Should Israel have agreed to participate? Is there any merit to the claims? Why is South Africa the country that is bringing this claim? Is the world once again taking its eye off the ball regarding who the real terrorists are?

In addition, they interview actor and comedian Ben Gleib, who has also been battling against the claim of genocide nightly with one of the world’s most virulently anti-Israel activists, Cenk Uygur. He explains why he continues at “The Young Turks” even though it is outspokenly anti-Israel, and what he is currently doing in Israel. And, of course, the Scumbags and Heroes of the Week!

