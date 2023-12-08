The Making of Sadistic Terrorists: An Interview with Dr. Mordechai Kedar | The Caroline Glick Show

As more and more evidence comes out of the inhumane and sadistic actions of Hamas, the world cannot comprehend what drives people to do such things. What is the ideology and worldview that stands behind such cruelty? Is this mindless bloodshed or are rape and pillage part of a more systematic war strategy? To discuss these questions, Caroline Glick interviews Professor of Arab Literature Dr. Mordechai Kedar.

They delve into:

– the religious texts and ideology of Hamas

– the end goal of many Islamic terror groups and where Israel comes in

– the political solution for much of the Arab world and the mistaken attempt to create a unified democratic state.

This is an interview you don’t want to miss!