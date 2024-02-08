Subscribe
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

THE GAZA STRIP Is Almost Completely DESTROYED

With the IDF deep in the heart of Gaza, the city of Khan Yunis is almost completely destroyed and the IDF’s next sights are set on Rafah, the last remaining stronghold of the Hamas terrorists. According to reports, Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar is no longer commanding the terrorists and is now just concerned about his own safety. And for good reason!

With actual proof coming out about the UN organization, UNRWA being involved in the October 7th massacre, Israel is now looking for a replacement to send humanitarian aid into Gaza.

All this and a whole lot more on today’s show!

