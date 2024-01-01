Subscribe
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Stranger Things Actor Brett Gelman: I Woke Up from Being Woke | The Quad

Stranger Things Actor Brett Gelman joins the Quad this week to discuss his journey from a “woke” critic of Israel’s policy to becoming an outspoken supporter of the Jewish State. Gelman together with fiance (they got engaged in Israel) actor/singer Ari Dayan describe what effect Oct. 7 has had on their Jewish identity and how Jews in Hollywood are afraid to support Israel vocally.

The Quad also discusses the global nature of the conflict that goes far beyond the Israel/Gaza borders. From the Houthis expanding their attacks on any international ship in the Red Sea to the continued attacks by Hezbollah from Lebanon, the current war has far-reaching implications for the Middle East and beyond.

And, of course, the Scumbags and Heroes of the Week!

1000 Israeli musicians sing with one voice, “Bring them home!”

