ISRAEL IS AT WAR

South Africa Drags Israel Into Court With PREPOSTEROUS Accusation

As you well know, some pompous, powdered wig-wearing lawyers representing South Africa have decided to bring charges of genocide against Israel in the International Criminal Court in the Hague. The charge is that Israel murdered Palestinians in Gaza by the tens of thousands, completely ignoring the fact that their facts and statistics all come from Hamas. They think that if they can simply get the UN to step in, they can stop Israel from bombing the poor people of Gaza, when in reality, they have no power at all.

The ICJ is a hoax, the powdered wig wearing lawyers with their English accents are a bunch of fools, and this entire thing is a monkey trial.

