SHOCKING Video Shows Israeli Hostages Being Mistreated by Hamas

What do you think? Is Hamas in violation of international law by holding, mistreating, torturing and forcing Israeli hostages to appear in propaganda-style psychological warfare videos, whilst forcing them to shave their beards in the style of terrorists? And if they are, why is no one talking about it?

While the UN General Assembly already passed a resolution calling for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, it really holds no weight. However, the UN Security Council is now also trying to pass a similar resolution, which may actually be binding….if is passed, and if Israel decides to submit to their “rules”. Bottom line….the UN does not stipulate international law.