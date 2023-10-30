Shema Yisrael: How this prayer saved children in the Holocaust and Jews on Oct 7

The Shayetet 13 Commando Unit, the Israeli equivalent of the Navy Seals, arrived at the Sufa military post on the Gaza border after it was captured by Hamas terrorists on October 7. During the fighting in close quarters, the IDF commandoes became aware that the terrorists had taken fellow soldiers as hostages and were using them as human shields.

In the dark tunnels and bunkers of the military installation, the IDF commandoes could not identify which figures were their fellow soldiers and which were terrorists. Even worse, the terrified soldiers hiding in the dark feared that the approaching figures were terrorists disguised as IDF soldiers coming to murder them.

“Shema Yisrael,” the terrified soldiers whispered.

“Shema Yisrael, we are with you, brother,” the commandoes cried out. “We are coming to save you.”

This one line, the Jewish declaration of God’s oneness, saved their lives.

This is reminiscent of the story of Rabbi Yitzchak Herzog, the Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi of the British Mandate of Palestine and of Israel after its independence in 1948.

One day in 1946, after the Holocaust, Rabbi Herzog arrived at a large monastery that was known to have taken in Jewish children sent away by their parents to protect them from the Nazis. Rabbi Herzog was on a mission to bring the children to their parents or, if the parents had not survived the war, to return the children to the Jewish people.

It had been several years since the children had arrived at the orphanage and many had been young, even infants, upon arrival. The Reverend Mother was willing to help Rabbi Herzog but expressed doubt that the rabbi would be able to identify which children were from Jewish parents.

Rabbi Herzog assured the Reverend Mother that he would know. He asked to gather all of the children in a large hall, ascended the stage, and cried in a loud voice:

Sh’ma Yisrael Adonai Eloheinu Adonai Eḥad ! (Hear, O Israel: the Lord is our God, the Lord is One)

Immediately, dozens of children rushed to the stage, shouting “Mama!” and “Papa!” as tears filled their eyes. Though few of the children remembered much of their early lives, the sound of the Shema instantly brought back memories of reciting these Hebrew words with their parents before bedtime.